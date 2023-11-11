A medical outreach team, consisting of Citi FM and Citi TV staff along with volunteer doctors from health facilities including Narh Beta Hospital, has reached Anyarko, Senu, and Kanu, all in the Keta Municipality in the Volta Region, to offer medical assistance to individuals affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The team is also stationed at Azanu and Agorbledokui in the Anlo District, extending medical relief support to those in need.

The team is providing a range of medical services, including general consultations, wound dressings, and dispensing of medications. They are also educating residents on the importance of hygiene and sanitation to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

The outreach is part of Citi FM and Citi TV’s commitment to supporting communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage. The team is expected to reach over 1,000 people during their mission.