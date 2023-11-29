The Women Caucus of the Minority Whip in Parliament has issued a one-month ultimatum to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to eliminate taxes on both imported and locally manufactured sanitary pads in the country.

During his presentation of the 2024 Budget on November 15, the Finance Minister announced a zero-rated tax on locally produced sanitary pads as part of efforts to promote menstrual hygiene and affordability.

In a media engagement, Comfort Doyoe, Chairperson of the Minority Women’s Caucus, called on the Finance Ministry to rectify the tax exemption on sanitary pads in the 2024 budget.

“We are calling for the removal of taxes on all sanitary pads. Within one month, we expect Ken Ofori Atta to return to the house and amend what he has put in the budget statement. We want it now! We do not want to hear about any discussions; just come and tell us that you have removed all the tax,” she emphasized.