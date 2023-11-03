The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is diligently preparing to hold its polls on Saturday, November 4, 2023, to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Over 200,000 party delegates will participate in this crucial poll, which the party says is part of the process of finding a suitable candidate to help it break the eight-year election cycle jinx.

Four aspirants are currently vying to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after the party trimmed down the list of 10 flagbearer hopefuls in its August Super Delegates Conference.

Other aspirants who initially made it to the list have opted out of the race.

The remaining four aspirants in the race are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Although Dr. Bawumia has been tipped by several pollsters to win, they believe he will face stiff competition from Kennedy Agyapong.

The contestants were compelled to sign an undertaking not to resign from the party in case any of them lost.

The election, which will determine a flagbearer to represent the party in the 2024 general elections, will take place in every constituency across all 16 regions of the country.

On the ballot paper, Kennedy Agyapong will be at the top, followed by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the second slot.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo, will be in the third and fourth slots, respectively.