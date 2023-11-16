Prince Appiah Debrah has withdrawn his bid to contest the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in Klottey Korle.

The unifier, as he is affectionately known in the constituency, Appiah Debrah, said he successfully went through the party’s vetting process but has decided to withdraw from the race due to infighting and factionalism within the party in the constituency.

In a statement sighted by citinewsroom.com, Appiah Debrah stated that his decision to withdraw his candidacy was to ensure unity and calm in the constituency.

He emphasized that he still remains a true patriot and urged his supporters to continue supporting Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to win the 2024 general elections.

Below is Prince Appiah Debrah’s withdrawal note.

WITHDRAWAL FROM THE 2023 PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES – KLOTTEY KORLE CONSTITUENCY

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023 I successfully went through the vetting process to be elected as the parliamentary candidate for Klottey Korle constituency in the 2024 general elections.

In fact, I picked Number one the ballot for the impending primary election.

The NPP has won the Klottey Korle seat only twice in the 30-years’ old 4th Republic – (in 2000 and 2004, and both by the venerable Hon. Nii Adu Mante). The constituency is fast becoming an NDC stronghold.

However, the demographics of the constituency belies this development. Persistent in-fighting and rampant factionalism now characterizes our internal politics, making it difficult to forge a united front needed to win an election in an urban, elite, and cosmopolitan constituency.

There is an Adjei-Tawiah faction, an Addison faction, and Nii Noi faction. There will be no Prince faction. The NPP is clearly in the barrel, and we need utmost unity to make things happen. I remain a true Patriot.

I have therefore decided to, in the interest of party unity and cohesion, to step down to calm down tempers, to stem the tide of deepening factionalism, and more importantly to give us a fighting chance. My supporters and I believe in the vision of our new presidential candidate, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and will continue to give it our all to ensure that we win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Klottey Korle constituency in 2024.

I hereby withdraw from the December primaries, without any reservation whatsoever and do promise on my honour to help the party win back seat with all my strength, when we have a new candidate. So, help me God.

Thank you.