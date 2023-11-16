The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, says the government’s 2024 budget is not appealing as it won’t help alleviate the current burden on Ghanaians.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2024 budget in Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Among other things, he said Ghana’s economy, which plummeted in recent years, had begun making modest gains.

Mr. Ofori Atta cited, for instance, that the country’s inflation has started declining because the economy is performing better.

But speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Mr. Ricketts-Hagan said, “In terms of the contents, I don’t think there is anything to write home about. There is nothing exciting in the budget. It is business as usual, rhetoric, things they will do. If they haven’t been able to do it in the last seven years, I am wondering how they are going to do it in the one year, now that things are much harder.”

He further noted, “We don’t think that this government will be retained. So this is their bye-bye budget.”

Ricketts-Hagan also said the Minority Caucus will unravel the alleged GH¢11 billion taxes hidden in the government’s 2024 budget.

“We know that there’s GH¢11 billion in taxes [in the budget], but it is hidden, so we will unravel it… In a couple of days, we will unwrap it and show where they have been hidden.”

“They have been disguised, and that was the whole idea… So we have to open it up.”