Sixteen people have been killed and dozens wounded in a wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military says Russia launched a “massive” attack with 158 drones and missiles – the air force says it has “never seen so many locations targeted simultaneously.”

Russia “used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal”, with homes and a maternity hospital hit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says.

Cities across Ukraine were attacked, including the capital Kyiv, Lviv in the west, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia in the south, and Dnipro and Kharkiv in the east.

Earlier this week, Ukraine struck a Russian warship in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia