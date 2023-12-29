Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has finally concluded her captivating Guinness World Record attempt for the singing marathon after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.

While awaiting verification from Guinness World Record judges, Asantewaa’s effort is believed to have significantly exceeded the existing record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

The marathon commenced at midnight on December 24, 2023, and concluded on the morning of December 29, 2023. Addressing her supporters after receiving medical attention behind a screen onstage, Asantewaa revealed that she had lost track of time during the five-day endeavour.

Expressing her hope that this achievement would inspire women and youth across the country, Asantewaa conveyed gratitude for the support received from musicians, politicians, and security officials at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

“On behalf of my husband, my family, my team, volunteers, media, Ghana Tourism Authority, I would like to say a big thank you to every one who participated in this singathon attempt,” Asantewaa said.

“This was a mere dream that was visualised in just five days, I say just because I don’t even remember how it started not to talk of how it ended”.

“We hope and believe that this will be an inspiration to all women and all youth or individuals to come out of your comfort zone and try new opportunities. There is a lot out there to do when you put your mind to it you will achieve it”.

She is set to host an all-white Thanksgiving event at 6 pm at the same venue on Friday.