Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has officially announced his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary seat for the Tano North constituency.

Dr Boako declared his aspiration after nominations were opened for aspirants to contest constituencies where the NPP already has incumbent members of Parliament (MP).

On Thursday, Dr Boako, a native of Bomaa in the Tano North constituency of the Bono Region, officially announced his aspiration to serve as a Parliamentarian representing the people of the area.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Dear friends, colleagues, and fellow patriots, with deep gratitude and a resolute spirit, I humbly address you today to formally announce my aspiration to serve the good people of Tano North Constituency in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.”

“This decision stems from my enduring commitment to our constituency, driven by your unwavering support and the greater welfare of our people and nation. Having dedicated years of service to the NPP, from my early days as a devoted high school student through tertiary education to serving as an active officer of the Party from Polling Station through to regional, and contributing to the government under the NPP’s leadership, I am prepared to represent our constituency on our esteemed Party’s ticket as a legislator.”

He added: “My aim is not to dismantle but to mend broken bonds, and bridges, and forge stronger connections moving ahead. This campaign isn’t solely about Gideon Boako; it’s a collective endeavour. To advance our party’s fortunes in the Tano North Constituency and our nation, unity is paramount.”

Dr Boako has been a staunch member of the NPP from his tertiary education days at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he was a staunch member of TESCON (Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP).

He also served as a youth organiser of the NPP in the Ashanti Region and when the NPP won the Election in 2016, he has since been serving as a Technical Advisor and spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.