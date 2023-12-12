The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education to prioritize two critical issues; funding shortages and furniture deficiencies in senior high schools across the country.

With both third-year and first-year students returning to school on January 3rd, 2024, CHASS President Rev. Father Stephen Owusu Sekyere highlighted the urgency of addressing these concerns.

He revealed widespread complaints from heads of schools in all regions, citing a lack of funding and insufficient food supplies.

“Every region is complaining about some food items and as for money issues we have been talking about it, even at our conference, our president has spoken about that extensively and it looks as if there is a problem with cash flows to our schools.

CHASS further raised the critical need for adequate furniture to accommodate the influx of students in January. Rev. Father Sekyere noted that despite repeated appeals, the issue of furniture shortages remains unresolved, potentially impacting the learning environment for students.

“I just spoke to the minister and he tells me that they are working on the disbursement of monies to our schools and he is working on furniture. I hope and pray that these things will come very soon.”

The call by CHASS comes in the wake of interdictions of 11 headteachers of Senior High Schools across the country for charging unauthorised fees.