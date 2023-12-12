The Ghana Police Service on Monday, 11th December 2023, received 200 motorbikes from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as part of the company’s effort to bolster Police operations nationwide.

The donation which took place at the National Police headquarters was attended by Members of the Police Management Board and some staff of the ECG.

The Board Chairman of ECG Mr. Keli Gadzekpo who led the Management of the company for the donation also pledged a further 800 motorbikes to be delivered in batches.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, expressed his gratitude to the Management of ECG for the donation.