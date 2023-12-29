Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has offered words of encouragement to students, particularly the 2023 WASSCE candidates, urging them not to let anyone diminish their achievements.

Responding to a campaign message by former President John Mahama on Thursday [Dec 28], after Mahama alleged that the government, in collaboration with teachers, was permitting exam malpractices to project an improved educational system, Dr Bawumia took to Facebook to address the issue.

In his post, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that not everyone comprehends the challenges faced by intelligent students, praising their accomplishments as a result of hard work.

Offering congratulations to all WASSCE students, along with their teachers and parents, for their outstanding performance in the 2023 WASSCE, Dr Bawumia acknowledged the collective hard work and dedication that led to this achievement.

“You have earned the excellent performances by dint of hard work. God bless you,” Dr Bawumia posted.

“Congratulations to all WASSCE students, their teachers as well as their parents for the excellent performance attained by the students in this year’s [2023] WASSCE.”

“This is no doubt the result of hard work and dedication by all of you. You have made Ghana proud and I wish you the very best as you move on to greater challenges,” Dr Bawumia wrote.