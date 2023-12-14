52-year-old Abraham Asare, who resigned from the Amanorkrom office of Ghana Water Company Limited in 2022, has been arrested by the police in Larteh for stealing 23 (8-inch) pieces of ductile iron pipes.

The pipes are part of an existing active distribution mainline supplying water to Larteh and surrounding communities.

Following a distress call, the police followed up to meet Asare, who was stationed in the Amanorkrom office of the company, and his accomplices loading the pipes into a KIA truck around 6:30 pm on December 12.

The cost of one 8-inch ductile iron pipe is approximately GH¢13,000, making the total cost of the items GH¢299,000.

In recent times, the GWCL has been confronted with numerous cases of meter theft, removal of metallic covers for its chambers, and theft of electric cables from its treatment plants.