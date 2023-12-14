The Electoral Commission (EC) asserts that the country’s laws do not prohibit politicians from participating in the district-level elections.

The EC specifies that political figures are allowed to compete in the election but not on political platforms.

The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaircoo, stated that no law prevents politicians from participating in the December 19th elections.

He clarified that even party chairpersons can enter the elections, with the caveat that the party should not endorse such a candidate or mobilize support on their behalf.

“If I am a party chairman, I can contest as an assembly member. The law doesn’t stop me; the only thing is that during my campaign, I should not state that people should vote for me because I am a party member. Being a party member does not disqualify me from contesting, but during the contest, my party should not sponsor me by campaigning for me and urging people to vote for me; that is what the law frowns upon.”