The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has condemned the government for what he says is the politicization of premix fuel distribution.

In an interaction with fisherfolk in Axim, in the Western Region, as part of his “Building the Ghana We Want” tour, the NDC flagbearer acknowledged concerns from the indigenes who claimed that they do not get premix fuel for fishing.

In his response, he criticized the ruling government and blamed it for collapsing the work of artisanal fishers.

“When we were in power, we set up the landing beach committee, and at that time, anyone could be a member. The premix was distributed judiciously. But now, fuel diversion and mismanagement of the distribution of premix fuel appear to have reached its peak. The NPP government is politicizing the distribution,” he lamented.

John Mahama affirmed his dedication to improving the fisheries sector and promised substantial changes if elected in the upcoming general elections.

“I know that by God’s grace, the NDC will win the elections, and I promise to improve the fisheries sector if elected in the 2024 polls. I will give you a sector minister who will perform better,” he said.

During his tour in Takoradi, residents endorsed the NDC leader’s 24-hour economy campaign policy.