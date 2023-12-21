Iconic Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo better known as Sarkodie has expressed his admiration and appreciation for Ghanaian Highlife legend, Amakye Dede.

“He was a global icon even before I was brought to this world and he’s still an icon … as a toddler listening to his amazing music now being on the same song with him is a great honour. he’s collaborated with no one and I happen to be the first!! Thank you, Daddy”. Sarkodie shared how honoured he is to have a song with the legend

The rapper becomes the first artiste Amakye Dede has ever collaborated with. The two legends performed their latest song “Fool for You” at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic exhibition on December 1.

The Mix Design Hub partnered with Eagle Plug to host the Rapperholic Exhibition, showcasing the works of the Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

Watch their performance below