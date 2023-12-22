Multiple-award-winning dancehall and reggae artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has expressed his stance against the possibility of any of his children identifying as gays or lesbians.

The ‘Pull Up’ hitmaker emphasized that he considers himself straight, a trait he expects his children to inherit, attributing it to the type of upbringing they are currently receiving from him and his wife.

During an interview on Starr FM, Stonebwoy said, “I believe that people will take after you most often. I am straight, my dad was straight, and my mother was straight. My family line majority of them showed straightness as far as I am concerned. So I believe that I am straight and I can put my hands on that.

“My wife is straight, My daughter has got to be straight, and my son has got to be straight because they are continuing in that. So they are going to learn that.”

It’s worth noting that Ghanaian lawmakers have been engaged in discussions since August 2021 regarding a bill that seeks to criminalize same-sex relations, being transgender, and advocating LGBTQ rights.

The bill, known as the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, has garnered support from many MPs in Ghana, with proposed jail sentences of up to 10 years for those advocating for LGBTQ rights.

The bill, backed by religious and traditional leaders, includes prosecution for publishing content considered pro-LGBTQ or that challenges traditional binary gender identities.