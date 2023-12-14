The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised to construct affordable houses for teachers if voted into power in 2024.

According to him, his empathy arises from the struggles caused by the 2-year advance rent scheme.

The former president says he wants to prioritize this housing scheme as part of the many motivational packages he plans to implement to boost the morale of teachers to give their absolute best.

Addressing his supporters in Nsawura in the Western Region as part of his ‘Building the Ghana We Want’ tour, the former president said the building of affordable houses for teachers will be a priority.

“Many workers are struggling with the 2-year advance rent scheme, and their salaries aren’t always enough to cover the costs. My government will support associations like teachers and farmers by implementing a rent assistance scheme to help build houses for their workers. We will deduct a portion of their monthly salaries for this purpose, and by the time they retire, they’ll have their own houses. We will take the housing scheme seriously. When I say housing, what I mean is affordable housing, and we will endeavour to price it in our local currency.”