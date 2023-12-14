The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has announced that the party would return to the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) meetings following an intervention by the National Peace Council (NPC).

The NDC boycotted meetings of IPAC in March 2021.

At a stakeholders meeting on inter-party dialogue organised by the Peace Council at Peduase in the Eastern Region on Thursday, Mr Nketia said the party would rejoin the council’s meetings.

But he stressed that “We must work to make sure that IPAC returns to its consensus-building ways. The National Peace Council must ensure that the issues that were blocking our return will be dealt with before the next IPAC meeting.”

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has extended an invitation to the party to return to meetings of the IPAC.

“I would like to use this opportunity to invite the leadership of the National Democratic Congress to our IPAC meetings. We do realise that since 2021, NDC has not been present at our IPAC meetings.

“We miss them, we miss their fire. I extend an olive branch in the interest of peace of our country. We invite them to IPAC,” she said.