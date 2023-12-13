Solicitors for St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre have strongly contested allegations of medical negligence levelled against the facility.

The claims stem from a lawsuit filed by a couple, Mr. Ekow Andoh and Mrs. Sandra Tekyiwaa Sackey, who tragically lost their baby and are seeking GH¢5 million in compensation.

The couple’s statement of claim alleges that the negligence of the health workers of St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre caused their baby’s death through asphyxiation.

However, in a statement, the solicitors described the allegations as falsehood, baseless, and unmeritorious, adding that it is intended to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the medical facility.

“We wish to emphatically state that our client and its health workers exercised reasonable care in accordance with the established standards and protocols accepted in the medical profession in their duty to Mrs Sandra Tekyiwaa Sackey from her antenatal to the delivery of her baby.”

They underscored that at no point in time did their client breach its duty to Mrs Sackey.

“At the time Mrs. Sackey visited our client’s health facility and upon detection of her signs of labour being water breaking which she claimed happened an hour earlier Mrs Sackey was immediately attended to. However, she informed our health workers of an impending exam she had to write on the same day. Our client and its health workers through their professionalism persuaded Mrs Sackey over and over again in the interest of her unborn baby to forgo her pending examination that very day.”

“This was eminent on the account of the poor heartbeat of the unborn baby and the need to save the baby urgently. After a very prolonged delay on the part of Mrs Sackey who insisted she wanted to leave our client’s hospital to go and write her exams that very day she was to deliver a baby, Mrs Sackey agreed to be admitted upon further advice and persuasion from our Client.”

They further indicated that their client had every intention of contesting the said writ when served.

“Our Client strongly denies the allegations of medical negligence and any vicarious liability as claimed in the statement…we also wish to inform you that this allegation can best be described as extortionary.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE SOLICITORS OF THE HOSPITAL HERE