The Electoral Commission (EC) says all is set for the District Level Elections (DLEs) scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The elections are expected to take place in 259 districts across the country, except Nkoranza North and Nkoranza South.

The commission explained that this is because the terms of office for assembly members in these two districts are yet to expire, as they held their election in 2021, unlike others who held theirs in 2019.

At a press conference in Accra on Monday, Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, revealed that staff and logistics have been adequately deployed for Tuesday’s elections.

“The District Assembly and Unit Committee elections will be held in all the electoral areas and all districts, with the exception of Nkoranza North and the Nkoranza South Districts in the Bono region. I would like to emphasize that voting will take place in all polling stations, in all electoral areas across the country, with the exception of Nkoranza North and the Nkoranza South Districts in the Bono region. This is because Bono districts had their elections in 2021 instead of 2019. Hence, the term office of the assembly and the unit committee of the two districts will expand to 2025.”

“Voting, as you all know, will commence at 7 am and end at 5 pm in all polling stations across the country. All eligible voters are, therefore, expected to go to their respective polling stations to cast their votes. Registered voters whose voter identity cards are missing can still go to their respective polling stations to cast their votes since their particulars are already in the final register and also their particulars have been incorporated and uploaded in the biometric verification devices,” she stated.