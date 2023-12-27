Tensions are rising within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Weija Gbawe constituency as incumbent MP Tina Naa Ayele Mensah levels serious accusations against some constituency executives.

Tina Mensah claims some executives swayed by financial influence, have imposed a preferred candidate on the constituents, despite the candidate not residing in the constituency.

Determined to fight for her position, Tina Mensah plans to petition the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NPP to investigate the matter and potentially disqualify the candidate.

She remains confident that her track record of accomplishments and dedication to the constituency will prevail over this alleged manipulation.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Weija Gbawe, Partick Kumor, acknowledged the internal conflict within the party.

He warned that these disputes have emboldened the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), potentially jeopardizing the NPP’s chances of retaining the seat in the upcoming 2024 elections.

In a move to consolidate support, Kumor urged delegates to prioritize party unity and vote for Tina Mensah. He argues that her experience, strong record, and potential to break the “eight-year cycle” of alternating party rule make her the most qualified candidate to lead the NPP to victory.