Chairman of the Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana, Kwaku Boateng, has declared his intention to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson in the upcoming battle for the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidacy in Awutu Senya East constituency.

Boateng confidently asserts that he will secure a 90% victory in the parliamentary primaries.

Although this is Boateng’s first time contesting for the position, he remains determined to secure the NPP’s ticket for the 2024 general elections.

He believes that incumbent MP Hawa Koomson, who is running for the fourth time, risks losing the seat to the opposition National Democratic Congress due to her dwindling popularity.

Boateng, who submitted his nomination forms earlier this week, has outlined a focus on talent and youth development as part of his campaign strategy to tap into the potential of the youth in the constituency.

He firmly believes that a new leader is needed to reshape the course of the constituency for the collective benefit of its residents.

On the other hand, Mavis Hawa Koomson, the incumbent MP, has also filed her nominations and appealed to delegates to endorse her overwhelmingly on January 27, 2024.

She emphasizes her potential to break the “eight-year cycle” and asserts herself as the best candidate to represent the NPP in the constituency.

Following a visit to the Odukpong Ofaakor Palace to seek permission and blessings from traditional authorities to campaign on their land, Boateng expressed his optimism for victory.

The traditional authorities urged all candidates to maintain a respectful campaign without resorting to insults. The NPP party leadership has also assured all candidates of an equal playing field during the contest.