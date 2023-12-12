The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has emphasized President Akufo-Addo’s unparalleled commitment to education, showcasing a remarkable record of systematic improvement since 2017.

He asserted that the current administration’s educational performance over the past six years surpasses that of earlier administrations in the last 14 years, with positive changes occurring from school to school.

Delivering the keynote address at the fifth session of the fifteenth congregation of the University of Professional Studies in Accra, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum highlighted the government’s commitment to transforming the landscape of public education in the country with the construction of ultra-modern classroom blocks for numerous schools that are already reshaping lives and changing the narrative of education in Ghana.

“We have now moved from transforming secondary education to transforming public education as a whole. New schools are being built across the country, so it is not true that this government has not invested in basic education.”

“We know we have to transform the face of public education. We know that we have free, compulsory, and universal basic education, but for thirty percent of Ghanaians, there is no FCUBE because what we give in terms of what is free, we have walked away from it. But I can assure you that in about three months from now, the era where public schools were defined as rectangular-shaped buildings painted brown and yellow, where the students wear brown and yellow uniforms, will be a thing of the past, and this is not a political promise because it is already done.”