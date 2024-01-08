The Ghana Chapter of the African Artistes Peace Initiative (AAPI) proudly congratulates Afua Asantewaa for embarking on the audacious Sing-a-Thon endeavour, aiming to etch her name in the prestigious Guinness World Records.

As an organization dedicated to fostering unity through music, we commend Afua’s passion and commitment to pushing the boundaries of musical achievement.

Afua Asantewaa’s ambitious quest aligns seamlessly with the values upheld by AAPI, where music becomes a powerful instrument for promoting peace, understanding, and cultural exchange.

Her determination to set a new Guinness World Record showcases her exceptional talent and underscores the universal language that music speaks, transcending borders and connecting people across the globe.

In the spirit of Pan-Africanism, AAPI recognizes Afua’s Sing-a-Thon as a testament to the rich musical heritage that unites us all. As the Head of AAPI Ghana, I, Akofa Edjeani, and the executives extend our congratulations to Afua.

Her dedication to pushing the boundaries of musical achievement inspires fellow musicians and resonates with our mission to harness the transformative power of music for positive change.

Afua’s Sing-a-Thon stands as a symbol of creativity, resilience, and the boundless possibilities that music presents. We encourage everyone to join us in supporting Afua Asantewaa on this remarkable journey and celebrate the potential of music to break barriers and create lasting connections.

About African Artistes Peace Initiative (AAPI)

AAPI is a collective of musicians and artists committed to promoting peace, unity, and cultural understanding through the universal language of music.

With chapters across the African continent, AAPI strives to harness the power of the arts for positive social impact.