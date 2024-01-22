The New Patriotic Party has issued a stern warning to parliamentary aspirants who intend to bus or camp delegates ahead of Saturday’s primaries to abort such plans.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong warned that aspirants who camp or bus delegates will face sanctions. He made this known on Monday, January 22, after announcing a raft of guidelines ahead of the January 27 Parliamentary primaries.

The party is also racing against time to settle all outstanding petitions that have been filed by some disgruntled party members on some concerns regarding the primaries.

Mr Frimpong Kodua addressing journalists in Kumasi also cautioned delegates to desist from displaying or using their phones to capture their ballots after voting.

The party also announced that elections will be held in the Nhyiaeso Constituency following the discontinuation of a court case against the party by a polling station executive from the constituency.

“The party has formulated these rules and regulations to ensure free and fair elections and we believe that everyone should be allowed to feel free to walk to the polling centre to cast their votes. It is of this belief that we have made the statement that no one should camp delegates at any place.

“Those who take pictures of their votes, aside from nullifying your votes, it is an offence and you would be handed over to the Police.”

The NPP General Secretary also revealed that he was leading some party officials to the Manhyia Palace in response to recent alleged comments by the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

Mr Frimpong Kodua also cautioned NPP supporters to desist from making public utterances that might be derogatory to the Chieftaincy institution.