The Ga East Municipal Assembly has announced plans to take legal action against individuals involved in illegal waste disposal within the municipality.

This decision comes in the wake of the assembly’s active efforts to remove waste from unauthorized dump sites, demonstrating a commitment to enforcing sanitation laws and promoting proper sanitation practices in the community.

In an interview with Citi News, the Ga East Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Charles Ampomah Asabre, emphasized that despite the implementation of strict penalties and sanctions, some residents continue to disregard sanitation directives.

He warned residents involved in such activities to stop immediately or face legal repercussions in court.

