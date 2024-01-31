The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) is considering suspending its ongoing strike pending a scheduled meeting with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on February 7, 2024.

The union began a nationwide strike, citing the government’s disregard for their conditions of service. While the National Labour Commission (NLC) has addressed some of its grievances, it has instructed all parties to convene, resolve outstanding issues, and provide a status update by February 14, 2024.

Speaking to the media, the General Secretary of the Association of GAUA, Surveyor Richard Afriyie, indicated that while the plea to end the strike awaits engagement with its leadership, he remains optimistic that the forthcoming discussions with both parties will yield positive outcomes.

“We also made an appeal to the Commission that we have the mandate for our people. We are not here on our own, so whatever discussion has gone on, we need to go back and let them know. Thankfully, we have a very good rapport and interaction with GTEC, and all the people involved. We are not at each other’s throats, no. But we have to engage; we are going to engage all the same, but by calling off the strike, we may give consideration. After we contact the membership, a decision will be reached.

“When everything is settled, we will call it off. On February 7, we will meet, and we hope that at that meeting everything will be resolved, and we will come to an acceptable conclusion where all parties will be satisfied. There won’t be any need to drag on this issue.”

