The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has stated that he is being measured in his promises ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mahama mentioned that the current state of the economy limits him from making grand promises.

He made these comments while addressing NDC supporters in Hohoe in the Volta Region.

“…I am being very measured in the promises that I make because we all know the crisis in which this country has been plunged [into]. We will show you the books and finances of this country, and you will realise the harm that the New Patriotic Party administration has done this country, the economy is broke.”

Mr. Mahama also said the next NDC government would pay monthly allowances of GH¢1,000 to all Assembly members.

He said payment of the allowances would cost the nation an amount of GH¢80 million a year.

Mr Mahama speaking in Hohoe to climax his two-day “Building the Ghana we want together” tour to the Volta Region, said: “The office of the President’s budget alone is more than GH¢2 billion. We are going to reduce the President’s office expenditure to pay the Assembly members.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital