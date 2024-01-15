Aggrieved customers of the now-defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Limited are expressing concern about the delay in the commencement of work by the parliamentary ad hoc committee tasked with investigating issues related to their frozen funds.

The committee, established by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on December 6, 2023, with a 3-month timeframe for the submission of its report, was formed in response to a petition from the clients calling for an inquiry into the government’s failure to disburse their funds.

The convenor of the aggrieved customers, Charles Nyame, says they are disappointed with the delay by the committee.

“The Speaker [of Parliament] set up a committee of seven members, consisting of members of parliament and two technocrats, and gave them three months to look into the issues. It is past one month now, and the committee has not started sitting. We don’t know how they are going to handle the issues, but we are pleading with the committee that we are talking about the lives of innocent Ghanaians, so they should not disappoint us.”

“They should sit on the matter and come up with the truth and recommendations so that the House can take further decisions on the matter, and for once, this country should take life seriously.”

