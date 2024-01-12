The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has urged Ghanaians to assist the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government in working effectively as inflation has reduced.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on Wednesday, January 10, food inflation stood at 28.7 percent, and non-food inflation was recorded at 18.7 percent.

Inflation for locally produced items stood at 23.8 percent, while inflation for imported items stood at 21.9 percent.

This is the fifth consecutive month inflation has dropped, recording a rate of 23.2% for December 2023. This implies that in December 2023, the general price level was 23.2 percent higher than in December 2022.

Reacting to this, Mr. Ahiagbah, in a post, said the country should support the NPP administration to deliver its work effectively.

“Inflation has dropped 31 percentage points between December 2022 and December 2023. This is a testament to our collective resilience. Let’s continue to support the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government to deliver the goods for Ghana into the foreseeable future.”

He added, “Dr. Bawumia will leverage digitalization to build a productive economy for Ghana.”

