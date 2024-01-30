Striking tertiary workers say the government has scheduled a meeting with them on February 1, 2024.

The meeting is expected to address the concerns that have led the tertiary workers to embark on industrial action.

The Senior Staff, Teachers, and Educational Workers Union, along with the Ghana Association of University Administrators of the University of Ghana, are on strike to demand the payment of their delayed tier-two pensions with compound interest and better conditions of service.

The Chairman of the University of Ghana branch of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), Ken Botchway, told journalists that the meeting would decide their next line of action.

“We are meeting with the Minister for Labour and Employment, hopefully on the 1st of February, and hopefully, we will take it from there,” he said.

He added that, “…It is left with the pensions that we are talking about…the penalties that the government is supposed to pay on the pension fund.”

