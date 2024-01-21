Former President John Mahama has called on the military and the Police service to collaborate to provide safety and security in the Bawku municipality.

The President in a Facebook post expressed sadness by the news of the death of three people in Bawku amid a rise in tensions.

The fatalities were recorded following a reported gunfight between armed men and Ghana Armed Forces personnel, resulting in three deaths, while one individual managed to escape.

In his Facebook statement, the former President acknowledged the complexities faced by the military in maintaining peace in Bawku.

Despite these challenges, Mahama emphasized the importance of a coordinated effort, stating that “the military must work hand in hand with the police to provide safety and security in the Bawku municipality and across the nation.”

Below is the full post by former President Mahama

I am deeply saddened and disturbed by recent developments in the Bawku municipality and the killing of three men, as confirmed by soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces.

While I recognise that our security services face the difficult task of securing peace in the Bawku area, the military must work hand in hand with the police to provide safety and security in the Bawku municipality and across the nation.

As a former Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, I urge the military personnel to remember their duty to protect the people and uphold the peace.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time, even as I call upon the people of Bawku to endeavour to promote and consolidate peace to enable the positive development of the municipality of Bawku.

Let us all work together to ensure justice is served and peace is restored in Bawku.