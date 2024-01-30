Electronic Money Issuers (EMIS) across the country have until the end of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, to collaborate with agents to link their accounts with the Ghana Card or TIN or have their SIM cards blocked.

This directive was announced by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in a statement dated January 30, 2024.

According to the chamber, this directive follows multiple extensive engagements with the leadership of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 30, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications noted that “All agent accounts without Ghana Cards will be blocked on the 1 of February 2024.”

The Chamber stated that information about the exercise had been communicated directly to all affected agents through multiple channels over the period.

“We would like to use this press release as a last call-to-action to the agents, by urging them to regularize their operations through the linking of their accounts with their Ghana Cards or TIN if they haven’t already. Failure to do so before the end of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, will lead to the blocking of their accounts,” it added.

In the unfortunate event that an agent’s account is suspended on February 1, 2024, the Chamber said they may visit any of the operator outlets with their Ghana Card or TIN to complete the process.

“We understand the importance of mobile financial services in facilitating financial inclusion and economic growth in the country. We therefore remain committed to taking the needed steps to deliver convenient, secure, and accessible financial services to all Ghanaians,” it added.

