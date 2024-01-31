The National Peace Council (NPC) has expressed its appreciation to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for responding to its appeal to return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

The NDC had previously decided not to attend IPAC meetings following the 2020 elections, a decision that raised concerns among stakeholders in Ghana.

In a Post-Elections Stakeholders’ workshop organized by the NPC at Ada in 2021, participants tasked the NPC with facilitating the NDC’s return to IPAC.

The NPC subsequently engaged the NDC, the Electoral Commission (E.C), and several other stakeholders to facilitate the NDC’s return.

During a Stock-taking conference on 14th December 2023, organized by the NPC at Peduase as part of the preparations towards the 2024 elections, the NDC publicly committed to return to IPAC.

Following this commitment, the NDC has participated in two recent IPAC meetings on the 22nd and 29th of January 2024.

In a statement, the NPC noted that it is hopeful that the NDC’s commitment will be sustained to further strengthen Ghana’s existing democratic credentials.

The NPC expressed its appreciation to the Electoral Commission, Political Parties, all Political Actors, and Stakeholders within the electoral management system for their support in promoting sustainable peace in Ghana.

The NPC urges all stakeholders in the political space to use dialogue and consensus building to ensure free, fair, credible, and peaceful 2024 elections.

It also encourages the public to appreciate peacebuilding which can sometimes be a slow process, and calls for patience and support for the NPC and its partners in building a sustainable, peaceful country.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM NPC HERE

