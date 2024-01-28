The Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has strongly condemned the recent attack on Citi News’ Northern Regional Correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Yendi constituency.

Mr. Alabira was attacked by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama and his supporters while he was covering proceedings in Yendi.

The MP and his team assaulted Alabira while he was giving a live update on Citi TV and Citi FM on the violence that erupted during the counting of ballots during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

In a press release, the GJA described the attack as archaic and deserving of condemnation from all well-meaning citizens.

“The GJA strongly condemns this antediluvian act. It is very sad and disturbing that this boorish and vulgar act was perpetrated by no less a person than the MP of the area. This is very shameful and must be condemned by all well-meaning citizens.”

The GJA further pledged to work hand in hand with the Ghana Police Service to ensure that justice is served.

“We are by this press statement calling on the Ghana Police Service to, as a matter of urgency, arrest the MP over this barbaric act. The GJA will work assiduously with the Police to ensure that justice is served in this matter.”

“We, the Regional Executive, together with the National Executive, reaffirm our readiness to protect all journalists in the region, especially in the performance of their lawful duties without hindrance.”

Additionally, the GJA cautions politicians and the general public, emphasizing that it will not tolerate any form of abuse directed at its journalists, especially as the political season heats up.

Below is the GJA statement: