The Greater Accra Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso Central constituency, Henry Quartey, says Parliament and Ghana as a whole stand to face dire consequences for the exit of experienced legislators from Parliament.

About 28 New Patriotic Party MPs lost their seats in the parliamentary primaries held on Saturday. 18 NPP MPs had already declared their intent not to seek re-election.

The situation is more compounded with the 18 NDC MPs who also lost their seats during their primaries in 2023.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ayawaso Central MP urged the newly elected NPP parliamentary candidates to immediately acquaint themselves with parliamentary practices to fill the gap.

“Undoubtedly, losing these giant political luminaries has consequences for Ghana as a country and the Legislature itself. The young ones coming would have to acquaint themselves with parliamentary practices so that they are able to gradually fill the gaps that these giant legislators have left.”

He, however, disagreed with calls on political parties to shield experienced lawmakers from being contested in internal elections.

