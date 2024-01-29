The Senior Staff Association of Public Universities says it is yet to decide whether to call off its strike, despite a plea from the National Labour Commission (NLC) to do so pending a meeting with the government on February 1, 2024.

The unions announced a strike due to the government’s failure to address concerns related to pensions and the alleged wrongful cancellation of their overtime allowances.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Chairman of the association, Isaac Donkoh, said a meeting within the week will finalize their decision to either call off the strike or continue with it while engaging the government.

“We are still on strike at the moment. So we are expecting that engagement, and we hope and pray that the engagement will yield some positive results. Unfortunately, we planned to meet last week Friday, but we couldn’t convene.”

“So we are planning to schedule a meeting within the week before we meet government. So we are yet to meet and decide,” he said.

