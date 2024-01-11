The First Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, Ahmed Ibrahim, has predicted a potential shake-up in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

According to him, many incumbent NPP MPs may lose their seats due to the government’s delayed disbursement of their common fund arrears, hindering their ability to deliver promised projects in their constituencies.

“The president has unseated them already,” Ibrahim claims, referencing the government’s “Agenda 98” which aims to improve service delivery at the district level. He criticizes the lack of fund allocation, stating, “As I speak to you, your government MPs are going to the polls. Their common fund arrears have not been given to them so they cannot deliver on some of the promises.”

These MPs, Ibrahim argues, face a disadvantage against their challengers. “They are going to face your CEOs, your Controller and Accountant General, So it is like MPs are fighting from a losing end.”

He raised the possibility of a deliberate strategy by the government to weaken its party in Parliament. “I don’t know if it is a deliberate effort by the government to make sure that some of the sitting MPs are kicked out.”

Mr Ibrahim also added that the upcoming primaries of the NPP could have significant ramifications for Ghana’s Parliament.

With 18 incumbent NPP MPs choosing not to seek re-election, the loss of institutional memory and expertise poses a serious challenge.

Comparing the NPP situation to the recent NDC primaries where 18 MPs were also ousted, Ahmed Ibrahim expressed concern about the trend of experienced lawmakers leaving Parliament.

He pointed specifically to the departure of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, a veteran politician trained by the legendary JH Mensah, as a potential blow to Parliament’s capacity.

“The exit of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who was trained by J.H Mensah, are you saying it is not going to have a negative impact on parliament, it will. As for representation, you will get somebody to represent you but as for replacement, you cannot replace the institutional memory and capacity of the exiting MP and that is how parliament is going to be negatively affected. We take you, invest in you and throw you out.”

He further argued that the government’s underutilization of experienced MPs contributes to their decision to leave. Citing examples like Joe Ghartey and Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Ibrahim highlighted their wasted potential and lack of meaningful roles within the government.

“You see Joe Ghartey, you see Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi which post is he holding, zero. Joe Ghartey which post is he holding, zero. I can mention the names of the seniors to you. Joe Ghartey was a former Attorney General and a former deputy speaker but he is there, his party is not using him so he sees himself as being underutilised. And do you think that when that happens he will contest again, he will not.”

“Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi was a law lecturer from Tech, he is here, they left him and took a first-timer as an Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General in those days. Anyimadu-Antwi is still there, a law lecturer, with 16 years in parliament.

Ibrahim urged the government to take proactive steps to retain experienced MPs and tap into their expertise. He emphasized the importance of recognizing their contributions and offering them roles that utilize their skills and knowledge.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x