Leaders of the Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association have announced the group’s intention to embark on a strike if the government fails to pay their allowances.

According to the association, the government’s silence on the payment of the allowances is a cause for concern.

Speaking to Citi News, the National President of the Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association, Jasper Dzorkah, expressed disappointment in the government’s failure to pay them.

“There is no financial clearance for the rotation nurses. They have worked diligently for six months on an empty stomach, and the government is quiet. Today we are sending a letter of reminder to the Ministry of Health, urging them to respond to us. We are hungry. Working for six months on an empty stomach, and not even our names have been taken, is something not even worth discussing. In fact, if we are still working and the government is not paying attention to us, I believe it is necessary to take action.”

“We are suffering. Our membership is suffering. On the side of student trainees, they are younger individuals who are in the profession and are learners. These people have been promised some allowances, and this money has not been paid to them. Where is the motivation? So we still stand by our decision to go on strike by the end of this month [January 2024] if nothing is done.”

