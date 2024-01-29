The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has advised the general public especially persons with drug use disorders to refrain from using public schools for illegal activities, including smoking and as a place of convenience.

The NCC, in a statement on Monday, January 29, 2024, stated that it has observed that some people use public school classrooms as bedrooms, smoking areas, and even as places of convenience.

“The Narcotics Control Commission has observed with grave concern the indiscriminate invasion and use of schools, particularly public schools, by persons known to be involved in drug use disorders across the country. The classrooms are used as a place of trade, bedroom, and smoking area and even as a place of convenience. Persons with drug use disorder exhibit propensities, which pose security, public health, and safety risks to students, and hinder their academics.”

The Commission revealed its readiness to work with other key stakeholders to clamp down on the menace.

It also assured parents, teachers, and students of its commitment to addressing the issue and dealing with perpetrators to promote academic activities.

“The Commission is also working with key stakeholders such as the Metro, Municipal and District Assemblies, Ghana Police Service, Traditional Leaders, Christian Council, Ministry of Education, and Ghana Education Service to ensure that the looming threat is mitigated. Parents, teachers, and students are also assured that the Commission will work tirelessly and collaboratively to address the issue of perpetrators exploiting public schools and classrooms for their illicit drug activities.”

Read the full statement below

For the kind attention of editors and producers of media platforms.

29 January, 2024

For Immediate Release

THE USE OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS BY PERSONS WITH DRUG USE DISORDERS IS ILLEGAL

The Narcotics Control Commission has observed with grave concern the indiscriminate invasion and use of schools, particularly public schools by persons known to be involved in drug use disorders across the country. The classrooms are used as a place of trade, bedroom, and smoking area and even as a place of convenience.

Persons with drug use disorder exhibit propensities, which pose security, public health, and safety risks to students, and hinder their academics.

In this regard, the Commission is cautioning the public, particularly those identified as perpetrators of such acts, to refrain from using public schools with immediate effect, as it will not hesitate to clamp down and prosecute offenders by Act 1019, which mandates the Commission to ensure public health and safety of the citizenry.

The public is also reminded that the possession and use of marijuana and other similar narcotic substances is still unlawful and punishable under the law.

The Commission is also working with key stakeholders such as the Metro, Municipal and District Assemblies, Ghana Police Service, Traditional Leaders, Christian Council, Ministry of Education, and Ghana Education Service to ensure that the looming threat is mitigated.

Parents, teachers, and students are also assured that the Commission will work tirelessly and collaboratively to address the issue of perpetrators exploiting public schools and classrooms for their illicit drug activities.

Opinion and community leaders as well as teachers are also encouraged to report individuals who are observed engaging in such acts to the appropriate authorities so that prompt action can be taken.

END

PUBLIC AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x