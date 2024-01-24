The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has activated its advertised intention to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike action, effective Monday, January 29, 2024.

The indefinite strike by GAUA aims to emphasize its dissatisfaction with the government’s disregard in resolving their welfare issues.

In a statement issued on January 23, 2024, GAUA said the decision was taken at an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on the same day.

In its press release dated January 19, 2024, GAUA, in solidarity with the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) strike, made a possible declaration of strike action. It issued a notice to the Government about its intention to lay down its tools if the government failed to address their concerns.

“At an emergency GAUA National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held today, 23rd January 2024, NEC has decided that following Ghana Government’s failure to address the myriad of problems plaguing senior administrators in the public universities enumerated here, and the penchant attitude of government agencies in handling issues affecting staff of the traditional universities.”

“The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) hereby activates its advertised intention to declare an indefinite nationwide strike action effective Monday, 29th January, 2024 to drum home its dissatisfaction with the lethargic government attitude in resolving the issues raised and pending before the National Labour Commission NLC.”

GAUA lashed out at the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) for the poor handling of its conditions of service.

“It is worthy to note that two agencies of government vis the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) have over the years deliberately worked to make the condition of service of the administrators worse off by unilaterally issuing certain directives that are inimical to the wellbeing of the administrator with total disregard to the conditions of service and negotiation machinery which seek to erode the benefits of the administrators to penury,” GAUA said.

The Association is demanding the immediate suspension and cessation of the implementation of the GTEC-led decisions on office-holding allowances of affected members.

