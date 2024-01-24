Former President John Dramani Mahama has thrown his support behind organised labour’s call on the government to reverse the Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed on electricity.

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed concern that the implementation of VAT on electricity consumption would further burden Ghanaians, who are already suffering from economic hardship.

In a statement on Facebook, Mahama emphasised that the move would increase tariffs by nearly 21% and have a ripple effect on the prices of goods, services, and transport fares.

He urged the government to reverse its decision and provide relief to Ghanaians.

Mahama also criticised the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, stating that Ghanaians will continue to suffer as long as they remain in office.

He highlighted the need for responsible utilisation of the recently released $600 million by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and urged the government to exercise caution.

Mahama promised that the NDC is eager and ready to address Ghana’s economic challenges and provide substantial relief to Ghanaians upon assuming office in January 2025.

He also mentioned his vision to create well-paying jobs through his 24-hour economy policy and other initiatives.

The former President is scheduled to begin a three-day #BuildingGhanaTour of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday to interact and listen to the concerns of people in the region.