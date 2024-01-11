The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has refuted media reports claiming that it has reversed its decision to raise transport fares by sixty percent or more following the passage of the Emission Levy Bill.

The recently passed Emissions Levy Bill by Parliament imposes an annual fee of GHC100 on all owners of petrol and diesel cars, starting from January 2024.

The government aims to promote the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power through this tax, aligning with its commitment to climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.

In response to these developments, the GPRTU has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, urging a reconsideration of the Emission Levy Bill.

In an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer for GPRTU, Abbas Imoro, described it as ‘false’, media reportage purporting that the union has rescinded its decision.

“We have not withdrawn the statement we made in connection with the not less than 60% upward adjustment in lorry fares. We never on any platform stated that we have withdrawn the transport fares that we tend to slash on our lorry fares. It is not true; it might be any politically motivated talks, so we will condemn that. We will continue to say that we have written to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, of which they went to recess, and they are yet to return.”

He added, “When they resume, we will give them some time to hear from them. If we don’t hear from them, the leadership will put in a reminder or go ahead with whatever decision we have taken. This is what we said; we have not said anywhere that we are withdrawing the statement we made.”

Imoro pleaded with the government to consider their plea.

