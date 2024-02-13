The draw for the football competitions at the 2023 African Games has been completed, with host nation Ghana headlining the draw.

Ghana has been placed in Group A of the men’s competition alongside The Gambia, Benin, and the Republic of Congo.

The host nation of the 13th African Games is set to field its National Under-20 side, the Black Satellites, to compete in the tournament.

Ghana’s biggest West African rival, Nigeria, leads Group B, which includes South Sudan, Senegal, Uganda, and Tunisia.

Quarter-finalists from the CAF Under-20 Championship were drawn into the pool for the competition, with Ghana joining as the host country. Ghana won the 2011 edition under James Kwesi Appiah.

In the Women’s Division, Ghana is in Group A with an all East African contingent filling out the group, with the Black Princesses drawn against Tanzania, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

The Black Princesses will use the tournament as preparation for the upcoming FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Colombia, which runs from August 31 to September 22.

The Baba Yara Stadium, Cape Coast Stadium, and Accra Sports Stadium have been earmarked to host the games.

Group B consists of Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, and Morocco.