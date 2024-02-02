The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is introducing a spot-billing system to address all challenges of overbilling resulting from non-reading of customers’ bills, which leads to incorrect estimation.

In a press statement dated February 2, 2024, ECG explains that the initiative includes the company’s new reading meter, which will capture customers’ electricity consumption and integrate it into the main ECG database.

The system will also ensure instant billing for customers to prevent errors and overpayments.

ECG assures all customers that the system will address the challenges of overbilling and incorrect bill estimations.

Customers are urged to cooperate with the initiative for an effective system.

pic.twitter.com/8GwsEn9yoE — Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd (@ECGghOfficial) February 2, 2024





Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x