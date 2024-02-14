The Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has expressed scepticism regarding President Akufo-Addo’s recent ministerial reshuffle, deeming it belated and unlikely to yield significant results.

In a major ministerial reshuffle announced on Wednesday, February 14, President Akufo-Addo relieved the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, of his duties.

The reshuffle has also impacted 13 current ministers of state, encompassing 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.

In his commentary on the reshuffle, Kofi Buah questioned the potential effectiveness of the newly appointed ministers, suggesting that they may not have sufficient time to acclimate and implement substantial changes.

“This is very important because as you know the people of Ghana have called on the president in the last seven years when it became obvious that some of his ministers were not performing. It went to the extent that even the majority members of parliament insisted and called on the president to make these changes before the

boat capsized. It is obvious that the president refused until the boat capsized.”

“Honourable Speaker it is clear that this has come a little too late. And to say that for 10 months yes these new ministers may not have the opportunity to settle down and make any impact. So honourable speaker what I have to say is that these changes are simply dead on arrival,” he stated.

