On February 12, Accra Technical University (ATU) kicked off its inaugural Library Week.

The event, themed ‘Innovation Unleashed: Transformative Research Through Exceptional Service Delivery’, is designed to show appreciation for its patrons and serve as a significant publicity initiative.

The ATU Library, having successfully hosted several publicity programs in the past, decided to scale up this year’s initiative by organizing a full week dedicated to the library.

The celebration will feature a variety of activities in the coming days, including TV show appearances, guided tours of library resources, a ‘library at your doorstep’ service, quiz competitions, and other engaging activities aimed at equipping students with the skills to effectively utilize the available information resources.

Dr. Florence Dedzoe-Dzokotoe Plockey, ATU’s Librarian, launched the week-long celebration.

She urged faculty, staff, and students to take an active interest in the library’s operations, emphasizing that this would enhance their academic work.

The event was well-attended by faculty and members of the university community.

Attendees were treated to complimentary cocoa drinks and bread, courtesy of the Cocoa Processing Company (CPC).

