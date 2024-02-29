As the calendar turns to the month of March – a month of celebration and remembrance – Citi FM and Citi TV proudly announce the commencement of Heritage Month 2024.

This annual series of activities, spanning 1st – 31st March, is a testament to the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions and histories that define Ghana and its people.

With the driving concept centred on Storytelling, this year’s Heritage Month promises to be a captivating journey through the essence of Ghanaian heritage.

Focal Components: People & Customs, Places, Food, Music, Fashion

At the heart of Heritage Month on Citi lies a deep appreciation for the diverse elements that contribute to Ghanaian heritage, as a whole. From the vibrant customs of its people to the enchanting melodies of its music, every aspect is poised to take centre stage, throughout the month-long celebration.

People & Customs

Heritage Month seeks to honour the stories and traditions passed down through generations, highlighting the resilience and creativity of Ghana’s people – including Ghanaian women, as March doubles as International Women’s Month! Through interviews, documentaries, and live showcases, Citi FM and Citi TV will offer glimpses into the lives and customs of various ethnic groups across the nation.

Don’t miss the Heritage On-Air Series – 9:00am on The Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and 9:30am on Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily.

Places

From bustling urban centres to serene rural landscapes, Ghana’s geography is as diverse as its culture. Heritage Month will showcase the beauty and significance of historical landmarks, natural wonders, and hidden gems, inviting viewers and listeners to embark on a virtual tour of the country’s most iconic destinations, in addition to what Citi’s famous “Heritage Caravan” has to offer.

Food

No celebration of heritage would be complete without indulging in the flavours of the past. The “Back To Your Village Food Festival” will serve as a culinary journey, featuring traditional dishes from different regions of Ghana; with indigenous Ghanaian Music and Dance on the side!

Citi TV’s What’s Cooking programme will also offer cooking demonstrations, recipe exchanges and an entertaining viewing experience, granting audiences the opportunity to savour the richness of Ghanaian cuisine.

Music

Music is the heartbeat of Ghana, echoing through its streets and ceremonies with rhythm and soul. Heritage Month will pay homage to this integral aspect of Ghanaian culture, showcasing a Highlife Music Exposé on air, performances, interviews with legendary musicians, and retrospectives on iconic songs and genres that have shaped the nation’s music architecture.

On Radio, from The Citi Breakfast Show to Brunch In The Citi and beyond, tune in to 97.3 Citi FM to bask in authentic Ghanaian tunes.

The Heritage Quiz

Everyone loves to win and everyone loves to receive a gift! This year on the Traffic Avenue on Citi FM, participate in The Heritage Quiz, every Monday to Friday, during the Heritage Month.

The quiz will be driven by DJ Mingle and Lourdes Alexandra Oppong.

In summary? There is no better way to reconnect with your Ghanaian and African roots, than to immerse yourself in The Heritage Month, with Citi TV and Citi FM, this March.