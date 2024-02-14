The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, asserting that he lacks the vision and capacity to turn the fortunes of the country around.

The opposition party contends that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer lacks the foresight characteristic of a true leader, making him incomparable to the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, made these statements during a press address in Accra on Wednesday. He praised Mr. Mahama, citing his visionary leadership shaped by the legacies of Kwame Nkrumah, Jerry John Rawlings, and Professor Atta Mills.

Mr Kwetey highlighted Mahama’s achievements, including collaborating with Prof. Mills to establish the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, a transformative asset in the country’s energy landscape.

He also noted Mahama’s investments in health infrastructure, such as the UGMC, Ridge Hospital, Ga East Municipal Hospital, and Shai Osudoku Hospital, which played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Kwetey credited Mahama for establishing a stabilization fund as part of the oil revenue funds, proving vital during the 2020 COVID crisis. He criticized the Bawumia-led economic team for not leaving funds to address the country’s debts from 2025, despite having access to over 800 billion Cedis in resources over nearly eight years.

Highlighting Mahama’s visionary leadership, Mr Kwetey mentioned the construction of over 900 km of rural fibre optic backbone, connecting 120 communities from Ho to Bawku. He also criticized Bawumia for boasting about digitalization without recognizing NDC’s significant investments in 4G LTE, the National Data Centre, the Accra Digital Centre, and various electronic applications.

Mr Kwetey expressed concern over the government’s inaction to increase Ghana’s power generation capacity, praising Mahama for visionary leadership in setting up the ESLA Fund, Ghana Exim Bank, and leveraging balance sheets for massive expansion.

He criticized Dr Bawumia for overseeing reckless borrowing, leading to Ghana’s inability to pay its debt.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BY FIFI KWETEY HERE

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x