The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that national service will no longer be mandatory for graduates who yearn to secure immediate jobs after completion of tertiary education.

He believes the concept of the current national service scheme needs tweaking to suit the demands of jobs by graduates.

Addressing party supporters and leaders on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at the UPSA auditorium on his vision, Dr Bawumia said students will be given the option to decide whether to do national service or not.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, to help our youth get jobs, I believe it is time to rethink the concept of our current national service scheme. My government will propose that those who after completion of their education can secure jobs would be exempted from national service.

“National service will no longer be mandatory and students will have the option to decide whether to do national service. This will also encourage companies to go to campuses for recruitment annually,” the NPP flagbearer promised.

